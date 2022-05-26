WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DGRS opened at $42.00 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

