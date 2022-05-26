Wolfe Research Downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Underperform

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.