Wolfe Research Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $187.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wolfe Research from $214.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.