Wolfe Research Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

