Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Worksport stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Worksport has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

