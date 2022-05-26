XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $92,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $79,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

