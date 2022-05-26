Yelp (YELP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) recently:

5/10/2022 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $37.00.

5/9/2022 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

5/9/2022 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00.

5/6/2022 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

3/31/2022 – Yelp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,763,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

