Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Youdao has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

