Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of YJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,919. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $219.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yunji by 37,441.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunji by 1,030.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunji by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yunji by 239.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

