Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.
Shares of YJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,919. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $219.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Yunji Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
