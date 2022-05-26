Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
