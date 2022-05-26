Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,664. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.