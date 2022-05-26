Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to post $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

Shares of CASY opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 68.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $21,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

