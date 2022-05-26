Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.80. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,510. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

