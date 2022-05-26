Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $2.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.67. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $13.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

