Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,750%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $557.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.42%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.