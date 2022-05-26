Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.65) to ($7.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFFN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

