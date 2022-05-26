Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.90 Million

Brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will report $202.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.80 million. FormFactor posted sales of $188.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $824.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $835.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $877.83 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $908.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.37. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FormFactor by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

