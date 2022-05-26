Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $791.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $791.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $724.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of GPRE opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.59. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

