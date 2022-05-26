Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Harsco has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

