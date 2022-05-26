Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will post $22.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.34 million and the lowest is $22.30 million. OptiNose reported sales of $18.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $91.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.98 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OPTN stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in OptiNose by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

