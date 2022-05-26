Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of PFGC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,439. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

