Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

