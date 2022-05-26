Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will post $51.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.14 million and the highest is $53.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $42.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $221.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.64 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

REPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE REPX opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.75 million, a PE ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.91. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 387.51%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

