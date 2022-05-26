Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Million

Analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will report $14.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the highest is $14.80 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $63.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $65.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.45 million, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $104.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.90. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

