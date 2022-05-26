Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $235.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the lowest is $226.22 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $154.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.75 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
