Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

