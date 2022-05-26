Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 336,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

