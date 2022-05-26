Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 15,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,449. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $709.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,778. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

