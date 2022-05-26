Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

CMS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.82. 100,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,637. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

