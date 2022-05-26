Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post $2.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Dover reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $132.83. 6,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

