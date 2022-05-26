Zacks: Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

