Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will post sales of $131.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.16 million to $139.70 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $136.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $593.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.09 million to $645.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $914.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

