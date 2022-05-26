Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to post sales of $112.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $9.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,128.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $464.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.50 million to $481.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $666.80 million, with estimates ranging from $647.70 million to $677.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

