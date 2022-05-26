Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.23). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $8.90 on Thursday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,977. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.