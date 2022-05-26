Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TGTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 120,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,502. The stock has a market cap of $732.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

