Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 120,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

