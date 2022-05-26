Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Tufin Software Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN remained flat at $$12.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 706,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,098. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

