Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Shares of WMG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

