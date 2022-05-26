Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $127.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $115.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $611.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $617.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $828.42 million, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $853.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

TXG stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

