Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

