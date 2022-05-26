Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.