Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will post $179.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.70 million and the highest is $184.80 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $706.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.