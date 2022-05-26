Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 493,479 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,121,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

