Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

NYSE:ELY opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.