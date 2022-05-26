Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $122.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $139.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $517.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 96,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.