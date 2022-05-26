Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,389. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

