Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.57 Million

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to report $19.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.39 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $87.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $92.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.55 million to $346.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.