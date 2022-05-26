Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Five Below reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $14.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.85. 40,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

