Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will post sales of $62.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $53.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $263.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.00 million, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.34%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GABC opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.
German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
