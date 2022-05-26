Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.