Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $12.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.97. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

